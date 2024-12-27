Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 460,554 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,229,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 153.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 634,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 384,645 shares during the period.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 4.6 %

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

