Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 27.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) were down 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 3,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,657,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £492,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

