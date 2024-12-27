Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Expands By 4,300.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
KSRYY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.
About KOSÉ
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KOSÉ
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.