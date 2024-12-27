Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Expands By 4,300.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

KSRYY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

