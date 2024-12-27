Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.56. 768,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,350,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

Roku Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock worth $5,661,223. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

