Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Insiders have bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
