Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Update

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

LGCL opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Lucas GC has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

