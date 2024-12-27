ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Up 148.2% in December

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the November 30th total of 253,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
ABVC BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.72.
About ABVC BioPharma
