ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Up 148.2% in December

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the November 30th total of 253,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

