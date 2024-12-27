Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 141.2% in December

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 25,004.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CITE opened at $11.68 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

