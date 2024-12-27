Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,580 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,214.20. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.06.
ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
