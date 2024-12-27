Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,580 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,214.20. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

