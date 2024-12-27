Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the November 30th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

