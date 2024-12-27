US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $50.14 on Friday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
