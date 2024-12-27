CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.
In other news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
