TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of RNAZ opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.56 and its 200 day moving average is $516.39. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $250.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNAZ
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransCode Therapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.