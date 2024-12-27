Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 59.0%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

