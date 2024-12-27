Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Grows By 147.7%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the November 30th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

NASDAQ DTCK opened at $1.13 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

