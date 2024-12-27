Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Grows By 147.7%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the November 30th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Davis Commodities Price Performance
NASDAQ DTCK opened at $1.13 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.
About Davis Commodities
