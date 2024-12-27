E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 63681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 31.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.