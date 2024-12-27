Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Grows By 180.0%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SPC opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $1.1235 dividend. This is a positive change from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.