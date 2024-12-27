Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Grows By 134.9%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the November 30th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About AmmPower

Further Reading

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

