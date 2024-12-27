iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BELT opened at $30.72 on Friday. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58.

