Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declines By 58.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

