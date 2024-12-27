DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 391526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other DMG Blockchain Solutions news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett bought 99,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,281.71. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

