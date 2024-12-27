Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIRC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

