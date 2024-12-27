Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Expands By 147.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the November 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.62% of Color Star Technology worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of ADD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

