DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for WGO FY2025 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

WGO opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

