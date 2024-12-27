CRH plc’s Chief Executive, Albert Manifold, Reinvests Dividend in Company Stock

CRH plc, a leading name in the construction materials industry, recently disclosed a notable transaction by one of its key figures. Albert Manifold, the Chief Executive of CRH plc, engaged in a transaction involving the reinvestment of dividends into the company’s stock.

The transaction, disclosed under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, involved Ordinary Shares of €0.32 each with the ISIN IE0001827041. The price per share was reported at US$93.04, with a total volume of 4.640876 shares. The trade took place on the 20th of December, 2024, in New York.

This move by Albert Manifold indicates a continued confidence in CRH plc, as reinvesting dividends showcases a commitment to the company’s growth and performance. Such actions by top executives are often perceived as a positive signal by investors and market analysts, reflecting strong belief in the company’s future prospects.

CRH plc, known for its global presence and diversified product offerings in the building materials sector, continues to demonstrate stability and sound management practices under the leadership of executives like Albert Manifold. As the company navigates through market dynamics, the reinvestment of dividends by key personnel aligns with CRH plc’s strategic objectives and long-term vision.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CRH’s 8K filing here.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

