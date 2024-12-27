Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PBYI FY2025 Earnings

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday.

PBYI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

