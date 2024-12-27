Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PLAY Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 37,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $961,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,000.28. This trade represents a 37.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

