Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Britvic has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

