First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

