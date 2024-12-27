Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Declines By 37.7%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Chervon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRHF opened at $2.32 on Friday. Chervon has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Get Chervon alerts:

About Chervon

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.