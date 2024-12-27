Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,775,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 41,551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,815.2 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.