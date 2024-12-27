Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,775,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 41,551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,815.2 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
