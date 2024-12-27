NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.90 and last traded at $140.22. Approximately 105,156,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 380,986,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.