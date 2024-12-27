Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.14 and last traded at $229.05. Approximately 15,007,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 41,260,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

