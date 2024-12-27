Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Magic Empire Global Stock Performance
MEGL stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Magic Empire Global has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.47.
About Magic Empire Global
