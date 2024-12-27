Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

MEGL stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Magic Empire Global has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

