tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08). 413,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 560,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.55.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

