IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DYFI stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2727 per share. This is a positive change from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.