Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 581.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

