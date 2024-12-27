iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Up 150.4% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0886 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

