Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUMBW stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

