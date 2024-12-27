Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of RUMBW stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
Rumble Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.