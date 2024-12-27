Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declines By 59.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

