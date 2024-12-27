Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $17.09. 26,601,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 9,805,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

