Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

