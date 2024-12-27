Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KBWY stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
