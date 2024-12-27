Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.