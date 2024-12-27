Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $17.15 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

