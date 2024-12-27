Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 41,339,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 82,951,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

