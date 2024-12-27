Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

