Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,067 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.