Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,852.64. This represents a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ CNTA opened at $17.26 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
