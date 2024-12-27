Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,852.64. This represents a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $17.26 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $20,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.