Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires $209,365.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,328.88. This represents a 29.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $300,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

