Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,442,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,076,841.60. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $960,225.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

TZOO stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Travelzoo by 217.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

